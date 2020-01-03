Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
WEST Donald, 93, passed away on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Angela; son, Kenneth (Angie); daughter, Rainey (Terrence) Hayes; granddaughter, Meredith; and brother, Norman. Donald grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the Army at the end of World War II with the occupying forces in the Philippines and Korea. He graduated CCNY College in New York with a Civil Engineer Degree and earned his Professional Engineering License. After working for several Engineering Firms he accepted employment with the New York City Department of Realty and Taxation and worked his way up to become Chief Assessor in Charge. He retired in 1989 and moved to Lexington with his wife to be near his daughter and newborn granddaughter. He was a member of Lansdowne Chess Club and participated in The Bluegrass Games winning medals in chess. A memorial service will be held 11am Sat., Jan. 11, at Walnut Hill Church, 575 Walnut Hill Rd., Lexington, KY 40515. Greeting time will be 10am Sat. until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations made to one's favorite charity. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
