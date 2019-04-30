Resources More Obituaries for Donald Lynn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald William Lynn

Obituary Flowers Donald William Lynn, age 79, husband to his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie James Lynn, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born July 19, 1939, in Versailles, Kentucky, to the late Roscoe and Ruth Mitchell Lynn. Donald was retired from the Georgetown Cemetery, where he was superintendent for 37 years. After retiring from the cemetery he enjoyed 5 years of service with his Kohl's family. He was a strong, faithful Christian at Salem United Methodist Church for nearly 64 years, where he served as a deacon. His lifelong, steadfast and diligent work ethic was surpassed only by his limitless love and devotion for his family. He was known to many friends, and his family as "Mr. Donald". In addition to his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by his five children; Mary (Dwayne) Vinson, Ruth Ann (Keith) Toney, Jeff Lynn, Michael Lynn and Tina (Brad) Bickett; fourteen grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two loving sister-in-laws, Carrie Hoffman and Betty (Charles) Clifton. Visitation for Donald will be 5 to 8 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1pm at the funeral home with his grandson, Pastor Daryl Toney officiating. Burial at Georgetown Cemetery will follow the service with Pastor Jeff Robinson officiating at the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Justin Thompson, Daryl Toney, Caleb Toney, Codey Lynn, Logan Vinson, Bricen Parker, Josh Ison, Cash Bickett and Kathy Grogan. The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Hospice of the Bluegrass Staff for all their care they gave to Donald. Memorials may be given to Bluegrass Hospice Care (Hospice of the Bluegrass), 13178 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Salem United Methodist Church, 700 Biddle Pike, Georgetown, KY 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.