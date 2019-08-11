|
MIDWAY - Donna Booth Farmer, of Midway, KY, wife of Doug Farmer, died Aug. 6, 2019 at The Homeplace in Midway. Born April 19, 1954 in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late Donald Claude and Kathleen Anita Kerfoot Booth. Mrs. Farmer was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and in her retirement from Lexmark International was pursuing her lifelong love of photography and art. Mrs. Farmer was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church and the Creative Camera Club. Survivors other than her husband include a daughter, Katie Farmer, Midway, KY; brother, Jamie (Liz) Booth, Virginia; and niece, Taylor Booth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Booth. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Fri., Aug. 16 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Mary Weese. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Thurs., Aug. 15. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Women's March, https://womensmarch.com or the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019