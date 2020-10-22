1/
Donna Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Lute Bradley, 64, wife of Clifford R. Bradley passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bluegrass Community Hospital. Born September 20, 1956 in Flatwoods, Kentucky she was the daughter of Phyllis McKenzie Roberts and Gene Roberts and the late Jim Lute. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Woodford County High School, member of Southside Christian Church and the office manager for Woodford Family Physicians. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Clifford R. Bradley, daughters, Heather (Jeff) Moffett, Whitney (Ryan) Couch, all of Versailles, sisters, Debbie (Bruce) Stevens, Nicholasville, Melissa (Jimmy) Patillo, Frankfort, mother and stepfather, Phyllis (Rev. Gene) Roberts, Frankfort, grandchildren, Abby Moffett, Emma Moffett, Tanner Couch and Camden Couch. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Southside Christian Church, 3621 CabinhillLane, Versailles. Those attending are required to wear face coverings and follow all social distancing and gathering guidelines. Private funeral services will be conducted with private interment at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Loren "Squirrel" Carl, Sandy Redmon, Chris Stevens, Jeff Biles, Scott Brewer and Ricky Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be, Dr. Steve Voglesang, Dr. Robbie Hutchinson, Dr. William Foley, Dr. William Graul, Ryan Couch, Jeff Moffett, Bruce Stevens, Jimmy Patillo and Laurie Garner. Memorial donations are suggested to Church Under The Bridge, PO Box 11805, Lexington, KY 40578. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Donna's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved