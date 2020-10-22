Donna Bradley

Donna Lute Bradley, 64, wife of Clifford R. Bradley passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bluegrass Community Hospital. Born September 20, 1956 in Flatwoods, Kentucky she was the daughter of Phyllis McKenzie Roberts and Gene Roberts and the late Jim Lute. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Woodford County High School, member of Southside Christian Church and the office manager for Woodford Family Physicians. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Clifford R. Bradley, daughters, Heather (Jeff) Moffett, Whitney (Ryan) Couch, all of Versailles, sisters, Debbie (Bruce) Stevens, Nicholasville, Melissa (Jimmy) Patillo, Frankfort, mother and stepfather, Phyllis (Rev. Gene) Roberts, Frankfort, grandchildren, Abby Moffett, Emma Moffett, Tanner Couch and Camden Couch. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Southside Christian Church, 3621 CabinhillLane, Versailles. Those attending are required to wear face coverings and follow all social distancing and gathering guidelines. Private funeral services will be conducted with private interment at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Loren "Squirrel" Carl, Sandy Redmon, Chris Stevens, Jeff Biles, Scott Brewer and Ricky Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be, Dr. Steve Voglesang, Dr. Robbie Hutchinson, Dr. William Foley, Dr. William Graul, Ryan Couch, Jeff Moffett, Bruce Stevens, Jimmy Patillo and Laurie Garner. Memorial donations are suggested to Church Under The Bridge, PO Box 11805, Lexington, KY 40578. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Donna's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com