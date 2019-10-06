|
age 60, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Donald Gene Burton and Anna Faye Wilburn Burton Walton on January 29, 1959. Donna was a housekeeper at Microtel in Georgetown for many years, was in a Bunco Club for about 10 years, enjoyed dancing when she was younger and loved the beach. Donna enjoyed and loved her family and friends, and she greatly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna is survived by her son Robert Burton of Georgetown and his children, Jenna Cox, Brandon Price and Chris Burton and her son David Burton, of Georgetown and his children, Dee Burton, Ethan Burton, Landon Burton, Bella Burton and Tristin Burton, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, David Burton, Jeff (Sally) Burton, Terry (Julie) Burton, Tina Turner, Missy (Dave) Sizemore and John Walton, numerous other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Gaither. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with funeral service at 11 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Robert Burton, Terry Burton, Dee Burton, Landon Burton, Ethan Burton, Jacob Stigers and Josh Burton. Honorary bearers will be Randall Hicks, Justin Thomas, Jason Burton, Bryan Wells and Anthony Thomas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019