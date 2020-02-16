|
JENNINGS Donna Carol, of Lexington, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born April 5, 1943 in Lexington to the late Stanley and Clara Phelps Caywood. She loved animals, flower gardening, singing and playing the violin. She was a very artistic person and unique. She is survived by two sons, Jonathan D. (Lisa) Jennings and Jeffrey Jennings; a sister, Cheryl (Wayne) Brandenburg; a niece, Lisa Brandenburg; and special friend, Leonard Lang. A memorial service will be held 12:30 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the service time on Monday at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 16, 2020