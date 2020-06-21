Donna Clifford

Donna Faye Paynter Clifford, 57, of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. Born on January 19, 1963 in Ft. Thomas, KY, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Wolfe Paynter. On April 6, 1984 she married Douglas Clifford and he survives her passing. In addition to her husband Doug, she is survived by a son, James Douglas Clifford, 5 siblings, Barbara (Ronald) Lawrence of Alexandria, KY, Steve Paynter of Falmouth, KY, Daniel Paynter of Falmouth, KY, Janie Traylor of Indianapolis, IN, Ruth Ann (Rick) Paynter of LaPine, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Nick Errico officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 11-12:00 preceding the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Falmouth Wesleyan Church: James Clifford Care Fund, 420 Monument Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.