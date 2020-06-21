Donna Clifford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Faye Paynter Clifford, 57, of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. Born on January 19, 1963 in Ft. Thomas, KY, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mary Wolfe Paynter. On April 6, 1984 she married Douglas Clifford and he survives her passing. In addition to her husband Doug, she is survived by a son, James Douglas Clifford, 5 siblings, Barbara (Ronald) Lawrence of Alexandria, KY, Steve Paynter of Falmouth, KY, Daniel Paynter of Falmouth, KY, Janie Traylor of Indianapolis, IN, Ruth Ann (Rick) Paynter of LaPine, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Nick Errico officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 11-12:00 preceding the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Falmouth Wesleyan Church: James Clifford Care Fund, 420 Monument Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved