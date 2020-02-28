|
ROGERS DONNA JO, 67, died Feb. 26, 2020 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Aug. 30, 1952 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Wickliffe Scott and Ruby Jo Gevedon Rogers. Donna Jo was a graduate of Stephens College, a property manager for Palomar Hills, and an activities coordinator with Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an avid golfer and member of Keene Trace Golf Club and the Venice Golf and Country Club. Survivors include two children: daughter, Stacey Jo Faust; and son, John Wickliffe (Lisa) Faust, both of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Walker Wickliffe Faust and Wyatt William Faust; and one brother, Wickliffe Scott Rogers III. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Mon. Mar. 2, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 pm Sun., Mar. 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020