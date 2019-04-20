Donna Bell Mallory Kenley, 89, widow of Thomas E. Kenley, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Donna was born in Harrison County, Kentucky on November 5, 1929 to the late Tommy and Willie Fields Mallory. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and garden, crochet, and was a member of the Baptist Church. Donna is survived by her sons, William Keith (Margaret) Kenley and Larry (Tammye) Kenley, daughter, Kimberly (Wendell) Green, and daughter-in-law, Jean Kenley, all of Scott County, Kentucky, grandchildren, Melissa DeLeon, Christopher Kenley, Justin Green, and Mathew (Alyssa) Green, and one great granddaughter, Selena DeLeon. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Hammons of Georgetown, sisters-in-law, Ruby Mallory of Harrison County and Christine Mallory of Lexington, and several nieces & nephews. Donna is preceded in death by son, Tommy Kenley and brothers & sisters, J.T. Mallory, Floyd Mallory, Warren Mallory, Paul Mallory, Rachel Middleton, and Elizabeth Whitson. Visitation for Donna will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12pm - 2pm with service beginning at 2pm with Rev. Ray Roach officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Christopher Kenley, Justin Green, Mathew Green, Terry Kenley, Phillip Howard, and Gary Ruber. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessica Gutierrez and Joyce Whitlock. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary