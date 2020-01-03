|
Wiehe, Donna Marie passed away on Wednesday, January 1 Donna was born on June 12, 1932 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Emmet and Dorothy Zimmerman (deceased). She had one brother, Eugene, now deceased. She attended Beloit High School where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. Donna began her violin studies at age 11 and taught her first violin student at age 13. Following her high school graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin for one year but then began studies in violin at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago where she completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in violin. During her study at the American Conservatory, she conducted the orchestras at Proviso East and West High Schools in Maywood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. While living in Chicago, she met her husband, Dr. Vernon Wiehe, who was doing graduate work at the University of Chicago. They married in 1961 and recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Donna is survived by her husband, Dr. Vernon Wiehe and two children: Stephen (Juliet) and a daughter, Elizabeth of North Hollywood, CA. There are two grandchildren, Andrew of Athens, Georgia, and Stephanie of Cincinnati, Ohio. Following their marriage, the Wiehes moved to Wichita, Kansas. During their stay in Wichita, Donna taught kindergarten at Holy Cross Lutheran School. She played violin in the Friends University orchestra and taught violin privately. In 1959 the Wiehes moved to St. Louis. Donna taught violin privately and played with the Kirkwood Symphony as well as performing solo recitals. At that time she studied the Suzuki method of violin pedagogy with John Kendall at the University of Illinois, Edwardsville, Illinois. Later she continued her studies in violin pedagogy in Japan with Dr. Sinichi Suzuki. In l972 the Wiehes moved to Lexington Kentucky. While in Lexington, Donna taught at one time 65 violin students on a weekly basis and played violin for over 23 years with the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra. Donna has been teaching violin long enough to see her students mature and join professional orchestras throughout the United States and abroad. In 1992 Donna suffered a massive stroke which paralyzed her left side making it impossible for her to play the violin; however, she continued to teach violin on a limited basis. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church, 180 East Maxwell Street with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra or to Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020