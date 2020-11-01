Donna Ann Henderson Riley, age 60, of Cynthiana, wife of 12 years to Randy Riley, passed away at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, on Friday, October 30, 2020. Donna was born in Scott County Kentucky on March 21, 1960 to the late William Henderson and Navada Frances Wilhote Perkins. She worked as a store clerk at Leesburg Grocery. In addition to her husband, Randy, she is survived by her children: David Leroy (Jessica) Power, Frances (Jeff) Himes and Rebecca (Mark) Hobbs, all of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Christy (Lee) Mock of Alavedo, Texas; brother, Billy Henderson and sister, Edna (Scottie) Scott of Scott County Kentucky and brother in law Woody Neace. Donna was preceded in death by her sister Doris Neace. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 noon until time of the service at 2pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Jeff Himes, Mark Hobbs, Dustin Himes, Dalton Hobbs, Ryan Huff and Danny Riley. Honorary bearers will be: Junior Riley and Tinker Jones. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryoucmwilson.com
. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.