Obituary Flowers Donna Sue Goodnight, age 63, wife to James W. Goodnight, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home in Georgetown. She was born May 25, 1955 to the late William and Elinor Ann Hisle Routt. Donna graduated from Takes Creek High School in 1973, later that year Donna and James were married. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, in Lexington and a former employee of Kentucky Central Life Insurance. Donna enjoyed spending time and playing with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her children, Troy (Katrina) Goodnight of Barboursville, Kentucky and Erica (Shane) Colvin of Georgetown, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Damian Goodnight and Noah and Kaylyn Colvin. She is also survived by her brother Mike (Kim) Routt, sisters, Sharon Routt and Linda Routt and special friends, Julie and Glen Wilson and Kaye and Vern McKenney. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home, with a service following the visitation at 7 pm. Rev. Kyle Fannin will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.