76, of Lexington, Ky. passed away peacefully at home August 3, 2020, her family by her side. Donna was born November 13, 1943 in Maysville, Ky. daughter of Bernice and Billy Hall. She grew up in Lexington and graduated Lafayette High School in 1961. In 1965 she married her best friend, Charlie. Donna devoted her life to taking care of others. She had kindness, compassion and concern for anyone she met. She loved animals and would take in any that crossed her path. Donna had a passion for flowers and spent much time in her backyard garden despite her mortal fear of earthworms. She remains the heart of her family which she always nurtured and spoiled. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Taylor, son Andrew Taylor and his wife Kelly; daughter Becky Clark (Mike); grandchildren Isaac Clark, Carson Taylor, Taylor Clark and Madison Taylor; sisters Anna Wilkerson and Sally Kay Reaves (Tom). Visitation will be Thursday August 6th 5-8PM, and funeral services Friday August 7th at 11:00 am at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main Street, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lexington Humane Society