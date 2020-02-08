|
Donna Taylor Hisel, 72, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Born on May 8, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH, she was a daughter of the late John Taylor, Jr. and Elsie Mae Dugger Taylor. On November 19, 1962, she married Kenneth Gene Hisel, and her dear husband survives her passing. In 1978, she started at the Florence School of Hair Design, and in 1982 she opened Classic Cuts in Butler, which she owned and operated with Elsie Ice, later joined by Tammy Kirsch, retiring in 2013. Always having a passion for taking care of others, Donna saw an opportunity to pamper friends and family who were not able to travel, so she started visiting River Valley Nursing Home, where she helped to establish the beauty shop there, which still continues to be a special treat for residents. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Gene, she is survived by three children: Barry (Denise) Hisel of Butler, Tammy (Tim) Picklesimer of Paducah, and Tony (Pamela) Hisel of Falmouth: 3 grandchildren: Trent (Elizabeth) Caswell of Berea, Taylor (Trae) Huffman of Burlington, and Chelsea Hisel of Butler; 3 great grandchildren: Alydia Caswell, Harper-Grace Huffman, and Berkley Huffman; 2 sisters: Pamela (Dennis) Epperson of Dayton, OH, and Janice (Robert Allen) Mullins of Pinellas Park, FL; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Dennis Epperson and Bro. Mike Flynn officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Trent Caswell, Trae Huffman, Tim Picklesimer, Sam Winkle, Mike Edwards, and Larry Whitton. The honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Epperson and Gary Greenwell. The visitation will be from 10-1 pm on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to River Valley Nursing Home, c/o Donna Hisel Memorial, 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2020