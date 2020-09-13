COLLINS Donna Walker, 74, of Winchester, was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Baptist Healthcare in Lexington. She was born in Lexington on June 20, 1946 to the late James Clayton and Evelyn McKenney Walker. Donna attended Lafayette High School before graduating from Bryan Station in 1964. Donna worked at many places in Mt. Sterling and Lexington and eventually retired on March 5th, 2020 from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation. At each place of employment, Donna made lifelong friends, building loving relationships that stayed with her during her final days. Donna was known for having a sincere passion for living in the fullness of each day alongside her friends and family. She brought an element of joy and laughter to any occasion and was known for her hospitality, and her famous Fried Chicken. Donna enjoyed nothing more than listening to music and being out in God's country in the company of her beloved friends and family. Donna would want those left on this side of heaven to know that while she is no longer in our presence, she is still doing the things she always loved to do.kicked back, sunbathing, but this time in the eternal light of God and soaking in the most beautiful scenery and angelic music she has ever beheld. She will be greatly missed and the shared memories will be cherished by her friends and especially her family. She is survived by two daughters, Cathi Ware (Randy) of Alabama and Amanda Brooke Collins of Mt. Sterling; one son, Craig Collins (Lori) of Mt. Sterling; four grandchildren, Jake Ware (Lauren) of Jacksonville, Florida, Matt Ware (Shelby) of Loxley, Alabama, Zach Collins of Mt. Sterling and Shaelynn Brooke Harris of Mt. Sterling; one great granddaughter, Ava Ware of Jacksonville, Florida and one brother, Doug Walker (Shelley) of Colorado; cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and her cousins, who were her first friends in life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, and best friend, Teddy Collins; one brother, James Walker (Butch) of Washington and one sister, Carole Clay McKenney. Private celebration of life memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please join us in honoring Donna's spirit by enjoying your family and a song on a sunny day in the country.



