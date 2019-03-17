passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019. Born on September 8, 1955, in Lexington, Donna was the daughter of the late Donald and Evelyn York. She graduated from Bryan Station Senior High School with the class of 1973 and from the Kentucky Business College thereafter. A lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church, Donna was also employed as the church's administrative assistant for 43 years. Here her spiritual and work life merged, as she "served the Lord with gladness" and made it her personal mission to minister to the church through the numerous duties that she lovingly accomplished with a positive outlook and a caring way that kept the church running smoothly. In addition to her professional dedication to Grace, she also taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, participated in the Missionettes mission group and on several church committees. Within her community, Donna served as a polling precinct officer in the Belleau Woods voting district for many years. Donna's commitment to her role as a daughter, wife and mother were equally important to her. She cared tirelessly for her family throughout her life during good times and bad. Her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her loved ones as she shared her love with them, be it at a Sunday family dinner, a beach vacation in Florida, lending a hand at a yard sale or as a proud "Gram" cheering on her dear grandsons at their sporting events. Donna enjoyed the thrill of a good Kentucky Wildcats game and to relax while doing needlework, craft projects, and antiquing. Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory Benny Foley, her devoted husband of 40 years; her precious daughter, Katie Grigsby (Kevin); her beloved grandsons, Eli Benjamin and Preston Allynn Grigsby, all of Lexington; her siblings, Paula York of Lexington, and brother, Jim York (Debbie) of Knoxville, TN. Special aunts and uncles are Della Rose Jackson, Inice Harper, Alma Jean Hall (Wendell), Doris Machal (Bill), Priscilla Cloud, Jackie Cloud, and George Cloud (Jan). Her in-laws, Barry Foley (Charlotte), Jana Hennis, and Jeana Foley (James Gaglione) loved Donna as a sister. She will be sadly missed and dearly remembered by her cousins, nephews and all those who enjoyed her generous friendship. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, KY 40505. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions celebrating Donna's life may be made to Grace Baptist Church. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary