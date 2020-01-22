Home

Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Donnie Joe McNabb

Donnie Joe McNabb, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Wallace; his twin brother, Danny Ray McNabb; and his siblings, Jane McNabb and Michael McNabb. Joe is survived by his brother, Ronnie “Rosco” McNabb; his sister, Brenda Greenwell, and his nieces, Melinda Shirley, Tammy McNabb, Hope Bryant, Brooke Shirley, and Abby Shirley; and his Every Day Matters Family. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 12:00pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
