|
|
|
Donnie Joe McNabb, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Wallace; his twin brother, Danny Ray McNabb; and his siblings, Jane McNabb and Michael McNabb. Joe is survived by his brother, Ronnie “Rosco” McNabb; his sister, Brenda Greenwell, and his nieces, Melinda Shirley, Tammy McNabb, Hope Bryant, Brooke Shirley, and Abby Shirley; and his Every Day Matters Family. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 12:00pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020