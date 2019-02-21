Resources More Obituaries for Donnie Sublett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donnie Sublett

Mr. Donnie Sublett, 46, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. Donnie was born August 22, 1972 in Morgantown, KY to Eddie and Bernice Sublett, who survive. Donnie was a Lineman and a member of IBEW Local 71. He attended Rush Branch Church. Donnie was preceded in death by his grandparents Bernard Sublett, Marcella Berry, Jesse White, and Myrtle White; Special aunt and uncle Violet and Rex Godey; and his mother in law Athelene Williamson Robertson. Donnie is survived by his wife Rachel Sublett; children Anthony Wade Sublett, Kaylee Sublett, Perry Kyle Chaffin, Janie (Aaron) Moyer, Thelma Page, and Joshua Robertson; grandchildren Gwendolyn Harrison, Jaylen Harrison, Lois Harrison, Vivian Moyer, Declan Moyer, Lincoln Robertson, Lucas Robertson, and a grandchild on the way; brothers Eric (Tosha) Sublett and Steven (Amanda) Sublett; nieces and nephews Casara Sublett, Enzo Sublett, Abbie Sublett, and Gracie Sublett; and father in law Vernon Robertson, Sr. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rush Branch Church with Brother Tom Kitts and Brother Travis Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Jim Robertson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 after 6:00 PM at Rush Branch Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Sublett.