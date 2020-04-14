|
|
|
Donny Wayne Walls, 40; husband to Tammy, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1979 and his parents are Stanley and Dottie Cook Walls. Donny was a member of My Church, a mechanic at Goodyear, and loved working on cars. Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by his sister, Brandie Walls of Georgetown, Kentucky; nieces, Hailey Oechsli, Alyssa Toney, and Carlea Toney; and special uncle, David Noe. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Brutus and beloved cat, Littles. Due to current government restrictions, there will be a private visitation and service for the family, with burial in Georgetown Cemetery. To share are memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020