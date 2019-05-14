EMBRY Dora Lee "Dimple" Passed away May 2, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Fayette County June 14, 1942, she was the daughter/step-daughter of the late Iva S. Lee and James E. Lee, Sr. She attended Old Douglas High School Class of 1960, graduated from Central High School in Columbus, Ohio and attended Ohio State University. Dimple started her career in the healthcare industry in 1967 with the Medicare Part B Office. She ended her career with Anthem Blue Cross/ Blue Shield (Medicare Part B Division) after 29 years. After her retirement she worked at Humana Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky and the Community Action Council of Lexington/ Fayette County. Dora was a faithful member and usher of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church-Jimtown. Dora is survived by a brother, James E. Lee, Jr; sisters, Arnetta Lee, Jessie (Robert) Lee; a faithful caregiving sister-in-law, Annie R. Lee; nieces Shawnee, Sherreta and Shannon; nephews, Richard, Jr. and Rodney; many great nieces and great nephews, many dear and cherished cousins, especially our Ohio gang, and a host of other relatives and life-long friends. Services on May 15, 2019 at Duncan Chapel-UMC-Jimtown at 1:00 pm. Visitfrom 12-1:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Research or Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary