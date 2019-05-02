Dorcas Faye Warner, 75, wife of Shirley Warner, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Sadieville, Kentucky. Dorcas was born in Harrison County, Kentucky on July 4, 1943 to the late Bill and Mable Ecklar. She loved to sew, fish, cook, take care of her home, and being outside in the sunshine. Most of all, she loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Along with her husband, Dorcas is survived by her daughter, Janis Lynn (Phil) Brumley of Sadieville, Kentucky, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Irene Bruce of Florida, and other relatives, Eddie & Nancy Nickers of Harrison County, Kentucky. Dorcas is preceded in death by children, Lisa Thomas and Gary Warner. Visitation for Dorcas will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10am - 12noon with service beginning at 12noon. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019