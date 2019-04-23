Home

O'DEA Doreen "Duby" Ysobel, 92, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1926 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late John and Margaret Irene Gosche Uhley. Duby was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and reading. Her church family at Pax Christi Catholic Church was very important to her. Duby was preceded in death by her husband; Cletus O'Dea, her sons; Joseph O'Dea and Michael O'Dea, daughter-in-law; Trish O'Dea, her brothers; J.D. Uhley, Charles (Maureen) Uhley, and David (Donna) Uhley, and brother-in-law Merle Moxnes. She is survived by two sons; Jack (Pam) O'Dea and Mark (Gina) O'Dea, daughter Peggy (Jim) Robinson, her sister; Joan Moxnes, sister-in-law, Nikki Uhley, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 11:30am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Pax Christi. A Rosary Service will begin at 11:30am and the Funeral Mass will be at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pax Christi Catholic Church or to Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
