Doreen Snelling, 64, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Doreen was born on September 26, 1954 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Walter and Minnie Mae Brooks Snelling. She was a member of Sadieville Baptist Church, and also a homemaker. Doreen is survived by brothers, Albert and James, sisters, Linda and Daphine, and a number of cousins, including Carl Jones. She is preceded in death by brother Gary. Funeral services will be 2pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, from 11am until service time. Brother Justin Jones will be officiating the service and burial will be in Porter Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
