88, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by family in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on July 31, 1931, on the Sioux Indian Reservation in MacIntosh, South Dakota to the late Waldemar and Elsie Bohle. Doris is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Franklin Adams, Jr. Linda was a long-time resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi residing there for more than fifty years, before moving to be closer to family later in life. She retired after working for forty-three years with the Business Office of Ocean Springs Hospital and the Singing River Hospital System. She was the last of the original employees to retire. Linda was a long-time member of Duchess Club serving in many positions including president during her time. She and her husband were among the founding members of Treasure Oak Country Club in Ocean Springs. Linda leaves behind her four children; Dr. Debra Brock of St. Louis, Missouri; Brigadier General (Retired) Benjamin F. (Shelley) Adams III of Lexington, Kentucky; Janet (Ken) Dickinson of Houston, Texas; Penelope (Dr. William) Johnston of Vicksburg, Mississippi; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. As the Matriarch of the family, Linda loved caring for her family, tending her garden and yard, and eating good Cajun food especially Popeye’s fried chicken. She had a big heart and a funny wit making all around her smile. Services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, October 16th at Kerr Brothers – Main St. Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 pm Tuesday. Memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson Disease Foundation of your choice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 15, 2019