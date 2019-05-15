Home

Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Merriman Adams, 70, passed on to her heavenly home on Mother's Day, May 12 2019. Doris leaves behind 4 Children Melissa Adams Houp, Georgia Adams Perkins, Rebecca Adams Schaefer and Johnathan Adams, all of Jessamine County KY. Visitation will be at Clark Legacy Center 601 East Brannon Road in Nicholasville Thursday May 16 from 5pm-8pm and Funeral Service will be held Friday May 17 at 11am with burial to follow at the Wilmore Cemetery. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2019
