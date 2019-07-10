STRONG Doris Ann Burdine, 87, of Lexington, went home to be with her Lord on July 8, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1931 to the late Collis and Nellie Burdine of Spears, Kentucky. Doris graduated from Wilmore High School at the age of only 16 and the Valedictorian of her class. She then attended Fugazzi Business College. After graduation, she was employed as a secretary with Kingsley Insurance Agency in Lexington. Doris married the late Carl Strong in 1951. She gave up her business career to become a wonderful wife and mother, celebrating over 50 years of a happy marriage. Mourning her passing and cherishing her memory are her two children: Karla Strong Martello and Nick (Kim) Strong; grandchildren, Jeff Martello, Sarah (Brandon) Wells, Maggie (Alex) Blanton, Lesley (Jared) Hager, and Katie Martello; step-grandchildren, Lauren Cowley and Travis (Jenipher) Cowley; step-great-grandson, Pierce Cowley. Survivors also include her nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her loving husband and her sister, Betty Jean Tuttle (John). Doris was a very devoted member of the Athens Christian Church where she shared her love of fellowship with all that knew her. She was also an active member of the Women's Church Auxiliary, volunteering her time and deliciously prepared food items for different events. Doris was also a member and leader of the Clays Ferry Chapter of the University of Kentucky Extension Homemakers Club where she made many lasting friendships. She loved to cook, sew, garden, and work with arts and crafts. Her love of home and family was evident in everything that she touched and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her. Doris was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was very proud to say that she was related to Abraham Lincoln. Visitation will be on Fri., July 12, 2019 from 8 AM to 10:30 AM with funeral services at 10:30 AM, Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2089 Versailles Road, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' memory may be made to Athens Christian Church Building Fund, 6295 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington, KY 40509. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019