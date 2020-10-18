1/1
Doris B. McKay
a special lady passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born in Waynesburg Ohio on May 15, 1927, moved to Cleveland OH where she met her husband and had three children, and then the family moved to Lexington KY in 1969 where she lived until her death. Doris is survived by her husband of 72 years, George A. McKay, daughter Sally A. Thomas - granddaughter Jacklyn H. Caron (Chris) and grandsonJason R. Hulett; son James A. McKay (Carol) - grandsons Justin P. McKay (Samantha) and Keith A. McKay (Bonnie) and seven great-grandchildren. Doris retired from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1992. She loved gardening and making crafts, was an excellent cook, and an avid bridge player. Her devotion to her husband was easy to see, and she was a wonderful, giving friend to many people who shared her many interests. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in all of us. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Bluegrass Hospice Care. No formal services are planned. clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
