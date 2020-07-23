Doris Ann Cox, 86, widow of Ronald Cox, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home on Highbridge Road in Wilmore, Kentucky. She was born July 30, 1933 in Hickory, North Carolina to the late Robert and Nevada Schronce Price. Doris was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Piece Makers Quilting Club, and she also enjoyed knitting. She is survived by two daughters, Flo (Bert) Walker, and Kandy (Rob) Hoenshel, sister, Joann Masengall, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Theresa Hull, and Patricia Hull. 1:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bert Walker officiating. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Madison Walker, Dakota Walker, Jared Murphy, Bowman Walker, Floyd Walker, and Mike Walker. Visitation will be noon until time of service on Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
