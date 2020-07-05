Doris Elaine Darnell Snow of Lexington, Kentucky formerly of New Albany, Indiana, died Friday, July 3, 2020. She retired from various professions but stayed active and devoted to her most important role of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in Woodford County, Kentucky October 17, 1923 to the late Herman Chinn Darnell and Nola Beihn Darnell. She was raised in the Millville, Kentucky area (Little Germany) and remained there until she married Euron L. Snow and moved to Louisville, Kentucky then to New Albany, Indiana. In New Albany, Indiana she was a 22-year member of Central Christian Church and upon moving to Lexington a long-time member of Woodland Christian Church. She was active in Cub Scouts, school and church activities, and attended hundreds of Little League Baseball Games. She was the mother to, not only, her sons but countless others who needed a meal, a bed to sleep in, clean clothes to wear, clothes altered or made for a special occasion. Most of all she provided love and compassion when they needed it most. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Euron L. Snow. She is survived by her sons, Glen R. Snow (Pam), Tom Snow (Rosemary), David L. Snow (David); grandchildren, Christopher Lee, Bryan Thomas (Kearstin) and Morgan L. Snow. She has two great-grandchildren, Camden and Ellistyn Snow; and several nieces and nephews. Her extended family of Rev. Terry Boston Foster, Colleen Landgraf Vest and Tom Landgraf as well as countless others survive her. The graveside service will occur on Wednesday at 1pm at Frankfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Woodland Christian Church of Lexington or Central Christian Church of New Albany, IN. www.milwardfuneral.com