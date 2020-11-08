95, Lexington, died on October 26 at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1925 in Orangeburg, KK. She was the daughter of Dr. Ellery and Beulah Hall. She is survived by a son, Bill, Lexington; daughter, Diane Bonfert, Lexington; son-in -law, Mike Bonfert, Lexington; grandchildren, Emily Baker (Casey), Winter Garden, Florida, Ben Bonfert (Tara), Lexington; and great-grandson, Caleb Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Barnes and sister, Francis Hill. Mrs. Barnes was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. Until the birth of her children she was employed by General Electric. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, where she also served as secretary for over 20 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered until age 87 for Kentucky Ballet Theatre. She was much beloved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held November 9 at 12:00pm at The Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral Domain, 830 Highway 1746, Irvine, Ky. 40336, The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 East Main Street, Lexington, Ky. 40508 and Kentucky Ballet Theatre, 740 National Avenue, Suite 17, Lexington, Ky. 40502.