Doris Lewis

LEWIS Doris Ann (Glass) June 3, 1930 June 27, 2020. Widow of Walter Howard Lewis passed away at the age of 90. We were very blessed to share a beautiful day with our Mom on her 90 th birthday. Mom was loving, understanding, comforting and ready with a smile. Mom enjoyed being with family and friends, shopping, going out to eat with her family and traveling. If you were out in the Hamburg shopping area, especially Kohl's and Meijer, and saw a little lady walking slow with a walker, then you were blessed to see the strength of our Mom and receive a smile from her. She was a regular at the Hamburg Culver's. Nurturing and caring, giving unconditional love always, we couldn't have asked for a better Mother. The heart of our family, Doris was a beautiful and loving mother to Janice Lewis, Donna (Carl) Miller, Betty Lewis, Cheryl Rogers, Deborah (Marvin) Jacobs and Walter/Buddy (Elizabeth) Lewis II. Loving Mammaw to ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very special cousin, Mary Ellen Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Gussie Glass, her grandson Walter Ryan Lewis, son-in-law, James C. Rogers, and great grandchildren Madison, Gillian, and Emma Miller. She was a stay-at-home Mom who later worked for the Fayette County Schools in the cafeteria at Dixie Elementary. She was a life-long member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lexington, KY. Visitation at Kerr Brothers Main Street, Lexington, KY on Wednesday, July 1 st from 5-7pm with a memorial following at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held 10am Thursday, July 2 nd at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Walter Ryan Lewis Endowment fund at UK children's Hospital or St. Peter Church, Lexington, KY.



