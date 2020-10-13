Doris Lusby Wise, 87, widow of Charles E. "Bud" Wise, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Doris was born June 14, 1933 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Bryan and Nota Stewart Lusby. She was a former employee of GTE as a telephone operator and retired from Johnson Controls in data processing. Doris was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts, was an avid reader, a former member of Scott County Homemakers, loved to cross stitch and make quilts, and loved her trips to the beach. Doris is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Wise, Jr. and daughter, Kathy Wise, brother, George Lusby, sisters, Mary Watson and Carolyn Wells, all of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Stephen Reed and Nathan Reed; and great granddaughter, Savannah Grace Reed. Memorial visitation for Doris will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and service immediately following at 6:00pm with George Lusby officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
