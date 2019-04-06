Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris McGinnis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris McGinnis Obituary
MCGINNIS Doris Rupured, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard McGinnis. She is survived by four children: Jean Marie (Dale) Massie, Monica McGinnis, Teresa (Jim) Wharton and Larry McGinnis; a sister, Geraldine Brown; a brother, Sam Rupured; and four grandchildren: John, Christian and Elizabeth Massie and James Wharton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, April 8 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9 at 12:30 PM at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences at milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now