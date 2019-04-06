|
MCGINNIS Doris Rupured, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard McGinnis. She is survived by four children: Jean Marie (Dale) Massie, Monica McGinnis, Teresa (Jim) Wharton and Larry McGinnis; a sister, Geraldine Brown; a brother, Sam Rupured; and four grandchildren: John, Christian and Elizabeth Massie and James Wharton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, April 8 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9 at 12:30 PM at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences at milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019