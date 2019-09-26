|
|
|
Doris Newsom, 84, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Doris was born February 22, 1935 in Wayne County, WV to the late Eli and Cynthia (Ball) Workman. Doris was a homemaker and her family was deeply loved by her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert Newsom, Jr; daughter Deloris Pack; son Herman Newsom; four brothers and one sister. Survivors include her children Brenda (Rick) Roop, Norma (Ben) Bowen, Loretta (June) Akers, Gloria Workman, and Danny Pack; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and her brother Raymond Workman. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lakin Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Newsom and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019