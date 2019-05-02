|
Doris Jean Goodpaster Rankin, 90, widow of Arthur D. Rankin, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Kentucky on April 12, 1929 the daughter of the late Claude P. and Alma Blount Goodpaster. Doris was a 1947 graduate of Henry Clay High School, she retired from Parker Seal and was a member of Macedonia Christian Church of Lexington. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur D. Rankin, daughter, Marlene Stinnett, brother, Claude Goodpaster, son in law, William 'Billy" Lane, two grandchildren, Trista Lane Hail, and Darrell Shane Mabley. She will be forever remembered by her children, Nancy Littrell, Versailles, Sherry Matherly, Lexington, Darrell Mabley (Janet), La Grange, Debbie Lane, Lexington, Sandra Mabley, eight grandchildren, Lisa Jourdan, Ginger Bailey, Tony Rankin, Dee Matherly, Angie Mabley, Tre Lane, Amanda Lewis-Sanders, Ashley Littrell, fourteen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, and special friends, who helped her family honor her wishes for planning her homecoming ,Carla Canfield, Marilyn Peterson, Laura Dicks, and Jonathan Freeland. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Versailles Cemetery, Rev. Mark Dunn and Rev. Fred Turner officiating. Family and friends are invited to St. Leo's Cafeteria after the services. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019
