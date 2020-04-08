Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Mickey" Raymond


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris "Mickey" Raymond Obituary
Doris “Mickey” Raymond, age 75, of Cynthiana, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina on April 23, 1944 to the late Cecil Wohlwinder and Doris Burley Wohlwinder. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Raymond and her brother, Mitchell Wohlwinder. Mickey is survived by two sons, Cecil G. Bell and Michael (Julie) Raymond; her daughter, Robin (Howard) Stovall; a brother, Charles (Susie) Wohlwinder and four grandchildren, Matthew Bell, Zachary Bell, Hannah Johnson and Chara Stovall. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -