TAYLOR Doris Jean, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Taylor, Jr. She is survived in death by two sons, Tom Taylor and David Taylor; one grandchild, Michael David Taylor; all of Lexington, KY; along with four brothers and five sisters. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Taylor was a graduate of the St. Joseph School of Nursing. She began her career at St. Joseph Hospital until 1968, when she moved to Central Baptist in the Cardiac Care Unit until her retirement in 1994. A graveside service and burial will held 1:30 pm Fri, March 29 at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 am 1 pm Fri. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 1510 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019