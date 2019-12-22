|
Dorotha Beery Hopkins, 90, widow of Raymond Hopkins passed away Dec. 18, 2019. Born to the late Isaac S. Beery and Lillian Early Hopkins Oct. 4, 1929 in Harrisonburg, VA. She moved to Lexington in 1951 and was a long-time member of Gardenside Christian Church. Dorotha is survived by her sons, Randy (Linda) Hopkins and David (Julia) Hopkins; siblings, Norwood Beery and Betty Heatwole; 9 grandchildren: Robin (Chris) Fulton, J.D. (Kimmi) Hopkins, Chad Hopkins, Sarah Hopkins, Jenna (Taylor) Burns, Felecia Hopkins, Macy (Bradley) Thompson, Celia (Devin) Dillard, Christian Hopkins; 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 52 years and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Harry Beery. Services Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 at Milward-Southland: visitation from 11am-1pm, funeral at 1pm. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Gardenside Christian Church or Sayre Christian Village. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019