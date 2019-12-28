Home

Dorotha Nave

Dorotha Nave, 99, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was married 73 years to the late William T. Nave. She is survived by her children, Bob (Emma) Nave, Betty Prather, Beverly (Billy) Woodrum and son in law Don Frederick; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Brenda Frederick and Billie Canter and sons in law, Buddy Prather, Sr. and Phillip Canter. Funeral Service will be 12:30pm Monday, December 30, 2019, at Parkway Baptist Church 1915 North Broadway Lexington, KY 40505. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of service. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019
