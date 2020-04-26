|
|
Dorothea Elinor Goodnight, 98, widow of Charles W. “Bill” Goodnight, passed away April 21, 2020. She was born to the late Robert Harry and Katherine Wright Farris on Oct. 23, 1921, Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Kells (James), son James William Goodnight, grandchildren Brandon Todd Cruse (Jody), William Troy Goodnight (Katrina), and Erica Kay Colvin (Shane). Great grandchildren include Hannah and Lily Cruse, Damian Goodnight, and twins Kaylyn and Noah Colvin. Elinor lived in Colorado Springs for 27 years, graduating from Colorado College with a B.A. degree in Music, and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. A pianist since the age of 6, Elinor majored in music alongside Bill, who sang opera as a lead tenor. Bill joined the Marine Corp Reserves in 1942 and graduated a year later entering the Marine Corp, Parris Island, and then on to active duty in the South Pacific. Elinor found her first job in Washington, D.C., working in the area of federal housing. In 1955, she moved to Lexington where her husband worked for the Alexander Film Company. Upon moving to Lexington, she and five other Delta Gamma alums, established the Delta Gamma chapter at the University of Kentucky in 1961. Community involvement included: chairman of the pre-school vision screening program with the KY Society for Prevention of Blindness, which screened all pre-school children in Fayette Co.; was a volunteer at Comprehensive Care Center; worked to establish the Voluntary Action Center at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, known now as the Volunteer Center. In 1985, Elinor turned her hobby, doll making, into a business called “Little Dickens”, inspired by her grandfather’s nickname for her. The first project, a set of six carolers, was based on Charles Dickens’ Christmas carolers. She completed over 100 different dolls. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Charles William Goodnight, Jr., and her daughter-in-law Donna Goodnight. Her family appreciates all those who faithfully cared for her the past three years, especially Jody Cruse. A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers: Gene Getchell, Calvin Grayson, John Leindecker, Tom Collins, and Dr. Bill Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, or the . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020