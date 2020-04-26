Home

More Obituaries for Dorothea Tate
Dorothea Jean Tate

Dorothea Jean Tate

Dorothea Jean Tate Obituary
78, wife of Patsy Gene Tate, passed away April 21, 2020. She was born February 3, 1942 to George and Margaret Miles in Elmira, New York. She worked as a dental assistant for 43 years and was a member of the Kentucky Dental Assistant’s Association and the Bluegrass Dental Assistant’s Association. She was also a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Stefan Tate, daughter Dawn Curtis (Jeffrey), sister Faith Miles, and grandchildren Colton Tate, Hannah Curtis and Mason Curtis. Interment at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020
