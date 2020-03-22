Home

Dorothy Manny
Dorothy Ann (Benton) Manny

MANNY Dorothy Ann (Benton), passed away March 6, 2020. She was born in Butler, PA. to John and Laura Benton. She graduated from business college and worked as an executive secretary in Butler, PA., Grand Rapids, MI, and Lexington, KY. Even in 'retirement' Dorothy worked at the cosmetics counter in McAlpins/Dillards and in fashion and jewelry stores after moving to Bradenton, FL. In Lexington, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed organizing the church suppers for many years. In Bradenton, Dorothy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and loved the company of her friends there greatly. Throughout her life, Dorothy was active in charity. She loved her family, her dog, Ro-ro, gardening, and being stylish. She was a mixed-media artist and a musician, playing the piano and accordion. She is survived by her daughter, Karoline; son-in-law, Randy; brother, Charles; sister-in-law; Carol and nieces and nephews, Vincent, Neil, Nancy, Laura, Christy and Chad. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph; brother, Bernard; sister-in-law, Dorothy; sister, Gertrude; brother-in-law, Nello and niece, Lisa. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dorothy's name to the or the . Condolences may be made to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020
