95, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, December 13, 2019. Dorothy was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on May 16, 1924 to Beulah and Ralph Compton and grew up in Seattle. She joined the Navy during WWII and as a radio operator, she intercepted Japanese code. During her time in the WAVES "Dot" met another Dot (Hellard) from Lexington, KY, who brought her home, introducing her best friend to her brother, Robert L. Hellard, also on leave from the Air Corp. After the war, Dot Compton and Bob Hellard married and attended the University of Kentucky. Dorothy was the librarian at the Maysville-Mason County Public Library for 25 years. She then retired and moved back to Lexington where she acquired an associate degree in data processing and began a second career at St. Joseph's Hospital, working until her mid 70's. Dot was an avid golfer and continued to play until she was 92, winning many trophies in local and state competitions. She also enjoyed playing bridge at the Maysville and Lexington duplicate bridge clubs, and several Lexington bridge groups. She loved reading books of all sorts and enjoyed life to the fullest, inspiring others with her positive attitude. Her church family at Maysville's First Christian and Lexington's Crestwood Christian churches were especially important to her. She is survived by her daughter, Tyra Hellard; son, David (Marsha Cooper) Hellard; grandchildren Elisabeth and James (Breanna Hainesworth) Hellard; and great-granddaughter, Annabella Grace Hellard, all of Lexington. Gypsy Cooper and Jessie Lykins of Vanceburg, KY, Michael Cooper and Sallie Walker of Lexington are close members of her extended family as are numerous and loyal friends. She also leaves behind Dr. Richard Blake and Dr. Barry Schumer, whose care and friendship she cherished, as well as the loving and caring staff at Lexington Country Place. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her dear sister, Phyllis Dwyer; her granddaughter, Carrie Leah Hellard; and her golfing buddy, Vernon Cooper. Services will be Thursday, December 19, at 11:00 at Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow the funeral. Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local public library, Humane Society/animal shelter, or Hospice, would be appreciated.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019