ALLISON Dorothy Gelormia Gentile, widow of Robert Allison, died June 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Born on March 2, 1919 in Louisville, she was the daughter of Joseph James and Isabelle Guiliano Gentile. She attended school at the Cathedral of the Assumption and graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy High School. Dorothy was a member of a large and very close Italian family in Louisville. Even though she was an only child, her family lovingly called her Sissy. In 1955, she moved to Lexington when she married Bob. Dorothy loved her home and neighbors in Southland where she lived independently until the age of 99. She retired from Turfland Mall McAlpins in 1985 where she worked for 18 years. While at McAlpins, she made lifelong friends with her co-workers and many of her customers. Dorothy was a charter member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. For many years, she was active with the Healing Blanket ministry, knitting more than 300 blankets and touching countless lives with her care. Dorothy was an avid UK fan and would play the UK Fight Song on the piano if the CATS were losing. She helped win many games doing that! We were blessed to celebrate her 100 th birthday at The Willows, where she was nicknamed The Diva beautiful and feisty her entire life. Dorothy is survived by two daughters: Debbie (Tommy) McClure and Denise (Joe) Anderson. She loved and was proud of her three grandchildren: Andy McClure, Alli (Dan) Keener and Molly Anderson and two great grandchildren, Liam McClure and Calvin Keener. With Dorothy's entrance, Heaven just got a little bit livelier! Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Milward Southland Drive. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 10am at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary