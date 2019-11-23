|
|
|
Dorothy Alice Gross Cornett, 96, widow of Jerry Cornett, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Born at Buckhorn, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Alice Baker Gross. Dot was a retired Deputy Sheriff for 14 years in the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and was a bookkeeper for Kentucky River Coal Company and East Kentucky Carpet. She was a 1940 graduate of Buckhorn High School and obtained an accounting degree at Fugazzi Business College. Dot was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Lothair Community Church. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Donald) Tressler, Frankfort, sister, Betty Jo Miller, Frankfort, four grandchildren, Jacqueline (Bo) Cornett, Hazard, Larry “Bear” (Kaitlin) Blackburn, Versailles, Adam (Mindy) Tressler, Indiana, Paris Tressler, Florida, six great-grandchildren, one great great grandson and a very special niece, Caroline Miller. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Jacob Reid, and her sister, Lelia Engle. A service to celebrate Dot’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Lothair Community Church, Rev. Dana Fugate officiating. Family and friends may gather from 1:00 pm until service time. Memorials are suggested to Kentucky River Animal Shelter, 194 Animal Shelter Lane, Hazard, KY 41701. Online guestbook available at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 23, 2019