SCHREMSER Dorothy Marie, passed away peacefully at the Waltonwood Assisted Living home in Canton, Michigan on May 16th, 2020, at the age of 94. Dorothy was born to the late Frank and Cecilia (Gignac) Schremser in Detroit Michigan on February 15, 1926. Dorothy is survived by her brother Frank and Mary Lou (Hickman) Schremser Jr, her nephew Frank and Gina (Massaro) Schremser III, nieces Linda Schremser and Patricia Schremser, grandnieces Kathleen (Conor) Sullivan and Mary Dawn Schremser, and great grandnephew Aiden Sullivan. Dorothy graduated from Southwestern High School in Detroit in 1944 and moved to Ann Arbor, where she worked as a switch operator for Michigan Bell, later moving to Lexington, Kentucky and working for General Telephone Company of Kentucky. Taking a leave of absence from GTE, she entered college and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1964. After college, she remained in Lexington and returned to General Telephone Company of Kentucky in public relations. At a time when, according to her supervisor, women were not considered "appropriate" for management, Dorothy was recognized as "an exception to the rule," and in 1965 smashed thru the proverbial glass ceiling and was promoted to management. Dorothy remained at General Telephone for 25 years, and retired as a leader of the public relations department. After retirement, Dorothy remained in Lexington and enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting, cooking and baking. She lived an independent, active life until the age of 90, when she moved to Michigan to be closer to family. She will be missed by her family and the many friends that supported her in Lexington. Please hold Dorothy in your thoughts and prayers. If you would like to pay final respects to Dorothy, the family suggests a gift in her name to charities dearest to her heart which she supported: Woodford Humane Society, a no-kill facility, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383-0044, or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington KY 40504-1060. Dorothy's family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Carr of Lexington, the many fine caregivers at both Waltonwood Assisted Living of Canton, MI, and the Corpore Sano Home Health and Hospice organization.



