HULETTE Dorothy Page, 103, widow of Richard Samuel Hulette, Jr., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Born May 30, 1917, in Lexington to the late Raymond H. and Bertha Taylor Page, she graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She was retired from IBM; member of the Republican Women's Club; and was of the Presbyterian faith. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carole Hulette Stump; grandchildren, Christine Stump Arnett, Kathleen Stump (her daughter, Chloe Stump), Richard Stump (his daughter, Ainsley Stump), Robert Stump, Brandon Hulette (his children, Lillian and Mary Hulette), and John Whitney Hulette (his children, Hannah, Ashlynne, and Richard Samuel Hulette, IV). Preceded in death by her son, Richard S. Hulette, III; sisters, Christine Page Weisenberger, Virginia Page Johnson, and Helen Page Brown. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road with burial following in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.



