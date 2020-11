Dorothy Perry, 94, of Ceredo, WV, formerly of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit the family on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 Pm until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. A full obituary will be released shortly.



