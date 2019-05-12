Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy R. Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Rawlings Young, 93, Mount Sterling, Kentucky, passed away on the 7th of May, 2019, the birthday of her beloved late husband, William Nathan Young II (Nate). Dorothy was the youngest of eight children born to Tom and Nina Rawlings of Bald Eagle (Bath County), Kentucky where she grew up on the family farm. She was lucky enough to have her father in her life until he passed at the age of 97. That family farm was the gathering place for Dorothy and her siblings and their children and grandchildren until her father's passing in 1973. Dorothy graduated from high school in Owingsville, and attended Transylvania College. She taught school in Camargo and Bethel, before she married Nate on the on the 14th of October 1950 at the very farm where she grew up. They lived in Carlisle their entire married life. Their children are William Nathan Young III (Bill, and his wife Paula), who lives in Durango, Colorado; and Nina Young of Belfast, Maine. She did social work for the Kentucky Department of Human Services in Carlisle from the early 1960s until her retirement in 1981. She was active in the Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, as well as the Carlisle Women's Club. Her love of gardening showed wonderful results with flowers, herbs, flowering bushes and trees flourishing in the yard. Her strong desire to keep the yard mowed properly at all times during the summer, was especially time consuming for Bill, who mowed that 2 acres every few days for all the years he was growing up there. Dorothy moved to Mount Sterling in 2000 and enjoyed creating wonderful gardens and holding parties and having family gatherings at her house in Silver Creek until just a few years ago, when she slowed down to a more settled life. She adored sitting on her patio watching and listening to the birds, which are plentiful on the property. Her favorite bird was the Kentucky Cardinal. Pallbearers are Proc Blair, Clark Kissick, Taborn Kissick, Steven Bach, Arthur Salomon, and Hank Young. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Thomas, Rob Lane, Jimmy Kissick, Jerry Atkinson and Billy Hopkins. Visitation will be held at the Carlisle Presbyterian church from 10:30 - 12:30 Monday May 13, followed immediately by a memorial service at the church. A private service will be held at the gravesite. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries