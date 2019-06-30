70, wife of Danny Ray Clark, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Frankfort on March 10, 1949, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Rachel Mae Aldridge Redmon and Jesse Douglas Redmon. A graduate of Franklin County High School, she attended both Kentucky State University and Midway College, and worked as a bookkeeper for The Salvation Army before retiring in 2001. She attended Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene and The Salvation Army, and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her husband, Dorothy is also survived by a daughter, Michelle Renee Clark Starkweather (Steve); three sons, Danny Ray Clark, Jr. (Jill), Jason Derrick Clark (Tara), and Joshua Lee Clark (Niesah); three sisters, Sheila Vickers, Roxie Moore, and Bonnie Loy; six brothers, Jerry, John, Leon, Billy, Jesse, and Steve Redmon; and 14 grandchildren, Joseph Clark, Micah Clark, Alyson Clark, Logan Clark, Isabel Clark, Cash Clark, Mark lark, Ethan Clark, Morgan Clark, Jackson Starkweather, Jacob Starkweather, Rachel Starkweather, Skyler Clark, and Sonni Clark. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Crisp and Mary Presley. Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Monday with interment following in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday. Pastor Howard Wilson will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Danny Clark, Jr., Jason Clark, Joshua Clark, Joseph Clark, Micah Clark, Steve Redmon, Jesse Redmon, and Steve Starkweather. Honorary bearers will be Leon Redmon, Billy Moore, Billy Redmon, Troy Redmon, and Mark Clark. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019